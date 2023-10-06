Carjacking suspect captured in dramatic arrest due in court Friday

One of the armed carjacking suspects captured on Thursday after a dayslong search is expected to appear in court on Friday.

Thirty-five-year-old Nathan Saben, of Haverhill, Massachusetts, was arrested in dramatic fashion Thursday alongside 40-year-old Jessica Tirone, of Salisbury, Massachusetts, bringing the search that crossed state lines to an end in Dracut.

The search began a week ago, when Saben allegedly fled from Seabrook, New Hampshire, police after being questioned about drugs in his car.

Four days later, Saben and his alleged accomplice, Tirone, would reportedly lead police in several jurisdictions on pursuits, where the pair is accused of two armed carjackings in New Hampshire. They tried to steal two other cars, police have said.

Thursday's arrest unfolded in front of witnesses at the scene.

"Heard a bunch of sirens coming up and then the next thing you know, the gentleman came out with an AR, booked it down the street and so did a bunch of cops," Kyle Drayer described. "Things got a little silent, nerve wracking, and then they got him luckily, like I said that's one of the craziest things I've ever seen."

Authorities said they seized a rifle, while Saben and Tirone were taken to a hospital at their request. Saben was later released and booked in jail, awaiting his court appearance Friday. Tirone spent the night in the hospital.

Timeline of alleged carjacking spree

At around 10 p.m. Tuesday, police in Haverhill reported they were following a white Kia on Route 97 west heading toward Salem. It's not clear why they started following the vehicle, but they terminated their pursuit once it crossed into New Hampshire.

Moments later, police dispatchers in Salem, New Hampshire, began receiving calls for attempted carjackings by a man and a woman armed with a rifle and driving a white car. Two attempted carjackings were reported on Route 97, but in both cases the victims were able to escape with their vehicles.

A third carjacking attempt was reported at the intersection of Route 97 and Geremonty Drive. In this case, a young woman driving a black Toyota Camry was blocked in by a white Kia. The woman was forced out of her car at gunpoint and her car was stolen. She was not injured, police said.

The pair abandoned the white Kia sedan in the middle of the Route 97 intersection. It had the same Massachusetts registration as the vehicle that had been pursued by Haverhill police.

The following morning at 9:30, another armed carjacking was reported about 60 miles north in Alton. Police said a couple matching the description of the suspects in the Salem carjacking stole a black Subaru Outback with New Hampshire license plate number 1182064 from an elderly man.

As they drove off, an open door of the vehicle hit the vehicle's owner, knocking him down. He was taken to a local hospital and the extent of his injuries was not immediately known.

The Camry was later located on the side of Old Wolfeboro Road a short distance from the crime scene and was impounded for further investigation.

"In all these situations, these individuals attempted to block the victim in and then approach them with a firearm," Salem police Capt. Jason Smith said. "These are things that, yes, they are scary, and these people need to be stopped."