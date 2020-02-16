Local
Massachusetts

Carjacking Suspect Injured After Shots Fired in Newbury: State Police

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

NBC10 Boston/NECN

A carjacking suspect was injured Sunday after shots were fired near a gas station in Newbury, Massachusetts, state police say.

Around 6 p.m., a state trooper in Byfield, a village in Newbury, spotted a BMW that had been reported stolen from a dealership earlier in the day. When officers approached the suspect in the vicinity of Prime Gas Station on Central Street, state police say a weapon or weapons were discharged.

The suspect was taken to Anna Jacques Hospital with unspecified injuries. There was no immediate update on the suspect's condition.

Local

winter 2 hours ago

This January Was the Warmest in Modern Recorded History: NOAA

Maine 3 hours ago

Body of Missing Maine Woman Found in Car Submerged in Ossipee River

No police officers were injured in the incident, according to initial reports from authorities.

Officials say the suspect, who has not been identified, is also a suspect for a prior carjacking in Lowell.

No other information was immediately available.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us