Carjacking Suspect Injured After Shots Fired in Newbury: State Police

A carjacking suspect was injured Sunday after shots were fired near a gas station in Newbury, Massachusetts, state police say.

Around 6 p.m., a state trooper in Byfield, a village in Newbury, spotted a BMW that had been reported stolen from a dealership earlier in the day. When officers approached the suspect in the vicinity of Prime Gas Station on Central Street, state police say a weapon or weapons were discharged.

The suspect was taken to Anna Jacques Hospital with unspecified injuries. There was no immediate update on the suspect's condition.

No police officers were injured in the incident, according to initial reports from authorities.

Officials say the suspect, who has not been identified, is also a suspect for a prior carjacking in Lowell.

No other information was immediately available.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.