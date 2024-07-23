Boston

Man convicted of killing South Boston woman in 1988 to be sentenced

Carl Richard Vega has been in prison since 1990 for raping a woman in Revere in 1987.

A man convicted of killing a South Boston woman over 30 years ago will be sentenced on Tuesday.

Carl Richard Vega strangled Judy Chamberlain in a building on D Street in 1988, according to prosecutors, who said she was found dead in the basement, with evidence suggesting she was sexually assaulted.

In 2011, Vega was identified through DNA evidence as a suspect in the Boston strangling, the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said.

