Family heartbroken over pet's killing in Carlisle as police search for other dog

A dog killed another on a trail in Carlisle, Massachusetts, this weekend, police said, as they search for the animal responsible. The family is bereft and wants to make sure other dogs aren't killed.

"She was the more important daughter, even more than me. She was the happiest dog," said a woman, who asked not to be named, whose parents owned the dog, named Tuti.

Carlisle police have been asking for information on the mauling that took place on the Towle Field trails about 2:20 p.m. Saturday near Westford Street.

The dog that died was a 6-year-old Maltese that was off leash when another dog approached it and bit it, police said Tuesday. The wounded dog was rushed to a veterinarian for treatment, but its injuries were severe enough that it had to be euthanized.

The other dog was described large and white, with a brown patch around one eye. The woman with the dog gave her name as "Michaela" along with a phone number, police said, but the number is not in service.

The department told NBC10 Boston Tuesday that it wasn't clear if a crime was committed. Anyone with information about the incident was urged to call police at 978-369-1155.

Tutti, "a little ball of energy," loved kissing people on the nose and the ears, her family member said Tuesday, adding that seeing her parents is heartbreaking.

"It's really sad, we really miss her," she said. "The house feels really empty."

She said noted that Carlisle by and large lets dogs off leashes, and "is a very trusting community in that way, so it was really scary to have that happen here." The family wants to find the other dog so no other families go through what they have.