Person of interest in custody in search for missing Lawrence woman, mayor says

A person of interest has been taken into custody in the search for a missing woman in Lawrence, Massachusetts, the city's mayor said.

Police have been searching for Carol Flaz-Burgos, 37, who was last seen near an apartment complex on Broadway north of the Spicket River Saturday.

Mayor Brian De Peña confirmed to Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra Tuesday that a person of interest was in custody in the case, and said more would be shared at a news conference at Lawrence police headquarters Tuesday night. He didn't share more about the person of interest, or say if the search for Flaz-Burgos was continuing.

Earlier Tuesday, police said they made progress in the search, with the help of Massachusetts State Police, and reiterated that anyone with information should call 978-794-5900.

They noted that they were in contact with Flaz-Burgos' family members with updates.

Images shared with NBC10 Boston and Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra Tuesday showed officers apparently collecting evidence in Lawrence. It wasn't immediately clear what kind of evidence was being collected.