Youth among 2 seriously hurt when motorcycle, truck crash in Carver

A crash with a truck left a motorcycle driver with life-threatening injuries and a youth with serious injuries in Carver, Massachusetts, Friday afternoon, authorities said.

The crash took place about 4:45 p.m. at the intersection of Meadow Street and Rochester Road, according to Carver's fire, police and EMS departments.

The motorcycle's driver was taken to a local hospital while their juvenile passenger — their age wasn't given — was flown to a trauma center, authorities said. Neither has been identified publicly.

The truck driver, who wasn't hurt, stayed at the scene, officials said.

They didn't share more about the circumstances around the crash, which remained under investigation Friday evening.