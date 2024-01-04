Cat dies in house fire in Maine, family member charged with arson

A Maine man has been charged with arson after allegedly setting a fire at a family member's home on Thursday morning.

The Richmond Fire Department responded to a reported fire on Arnie Drive in Richmond around 7 a.m. Thursday, according to the state fire marshal's office. Three people were home at the time and were able to get out safely.

A cat died in the fire, and the house is a total loss.

The state fire marshal's office responded to the scene, and said their investigation determined that a relative of the homeowners, 40-year-old Robert Jolly, of Richmond, started the fire.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Jolly has been charged with arson and was taken to Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset. No bail details were released.

Numerous area fire departments assisted Richmond firefighters at the scene, including Bowdoin, Bowdoinham, Dresden, Woolwich, Gardiner and Topsham. Richmond police, the Sagadahoc County Sheriff's Office, the Maine Department of Transportation and Richmond Public Works also provided aid.

Richmond is a town of about 3,500 residents, located about 20 miles east of Lewiston.