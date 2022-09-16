Cat Rescued From Drain in Roxbury

A cat that was trapped in a drain in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood was rescued by the Animal Rescue League of Boston and now they are looking to reunite the animal with its owner.

The cat was found in a drain outside an apartment on Cleaves Street in Roxbury on Thursday. An ARL agent responded and quickly found the cat meowing from its prison.

The agent removed the grate from the drain and the cat was able to escape. The animal was taken to the ARL’s Dedham Animal Care and Adoption Center for a veterinary exam.

The cat, who has been named "Louie" was not wearing a collar and has no microchip, but is friendly and ARL staff are concerned he may be missing from a nearby home.

Anyone who recognizes Louie is asked to call the center at 617-426-9170 x605.