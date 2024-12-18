20-year-old blind cat rescued after falling into icy pond in Westford

A 20-year-old blind cat named "Tiki" was rescued this week after he fell into an icy pond in Westford, Massachusetts, and this story is nothing short of a miracle from start to finish, according to the town's animal control.

Westford Animal Control says the police department received a panicked call Monday morning from a passerby who saw a cat floating on a piece of ice in the middle of Nabnasset Pond, about 30-40 feet from shore off of Fletcher Lane.

The cat was circling the small piece of ice below him, and the caller told police that she could hear the ice cracking beneath him. The cat then fell in and was submerged in the frigid water with only his head showing.

Just before officers arrived, two good Samaritans who were working at a nearby home on Fletcher Lane -- identified only as Nate P. and Kris S. -- noticed what was happening and jumped into action.

According to animal control, Nate hopped into a rowboat and Kris pushed the boat out as far as he could, helping him navigate. Nate was able to pluck the cat from the water, and take him inside to towel him off and wrap him up in blankets.

Animal control says the cat was shivering, lethargic and in shock when they arrived on scene. The cat was immediately transported for veterinary care where his temperature was so low that it didn’t even register on the thermometer.

There was concern the cat might not make it, so animal control says it urgently began searching for his owners. Monday afternoon, a Birch Road resident reached out and said they thought it might be their cat Tiki, who had gotten out Sunday night or early Monday morning.

According to animal control, they believe Tiki may have been chased onto the ice by a predator Sunday night and then found himself stuck on the ice floating straight across the lake through the night.

​Animal control thanked Dawn F. for her compassion and immediate action when she saw the cat in distress, and gave a huge thank you to Nate and Kris, of Onyx Corp., for their quick action.

"There is no doubt that we would not have made it in time to save this old man," animal control said in their Facebook post.