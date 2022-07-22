Caught on Camera: Trapped Raccoon Rescued From Grate in Malden

Workers freed a raccoon from a grate in Malden, Massachusetts, after it became stuck Friday morning.

The Malden Department of Public Works says a street-sweeping crew noticed the animal's head poking out of the grate above a catch basin on Lake Street around 9 a.m. The workers recorded video before, during and after the rescue.

They gave water to the raccoon, which was panting because of the heat and the stress, according to the department.

Neighbors gave the workers Dawn dish soap, which was slathered onto the raccoon to help free it.

The animal scampered off into the woods after getting loose from the grate.