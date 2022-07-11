Likely Cause of Fire at Nantucket's Veranda House Hotel Revealed

The likely cause of the massive fire that destroyed several buildings in downtown Nantucket, including the historic Veranda House hotel, this weekend has been revealed.

The blaze is believed to have been started by improperly disposed smoking materials, state and local authorities said Monday. The fire began where trash was stored, under the front porch.

"We're extremely fortunate that everyone made it out safely, and I want to recognize the heroic efforts of community members whose immediate action under dangerous conditions helped to save lives," Nantucket Fire Chief Stephen Murphy said in a statement.

Nantucket police shared drone footage of firefighters battling a huge fire at the Veranda House hotel on Saturday, July 9, 2022.

State Fire Marshal Ostroskey noted that smoking materials, like cigarette butts, "are the leading cause of fatal fires."

This breaking news story will be updated with more information.