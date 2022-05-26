Caution Urged During Memorial Day Weekend as COVID Risk Remains High

Health officials in Boston are urging caution during the Memorial Day Weekend as COVID-19 rates remain high.

Community positivity in Boston is at 11%, local wastewater data shows. According to the Boston Public Health Commission, the city is averaging 54.2 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents, which is a slight decrease over the last two weeks.

Health officials say safe gatherings should be the priority over the long weekend.

"Wear a mask indoors, get tested, particularly prior to gatherings, stay home if you are ill and reach out to your health care provider for treatment if you test positive," Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, Executive Director of the Boston Public Health Commission said in a written statement. "Take all the necessary precautions, because you can't go to Red Sox games, or go to the beach, or host cookouts if you're sick with COVID-19."

The commission also urged getting booster shots for anyone eligible. Booster shots are now approved and available for children ages 5 to 11.

Those who test positive for COVID-19 should contact their health care provider and inquire about antiviral treatments, the commission said.