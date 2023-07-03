Celebrate Fourth of July at these New England fireworks shows

Note: Some towns and cities are canceling or postponing events due to the forecast. Check with the town or city for the most updated information.

The Fourth of July is known as a day filled with pride, celebration, community and joy.

In Boston and beyond, the holiday is marked by one unique way of "letting freedom ring": through fireworks. Most people will think of the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular as the pinnacle event, but here are some other events you can check out if you're looking for something new.

When: July 3 from 4 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. (Rain date Wednesday, July 5)

Where: Arms Park

Admission: Free

When: July 3 from 5 p.m. - the fireworks

Where: Memorial Park

Admission: Free, but it's recommended you bring cash for any purchases

When: July 4 from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Where: Trum Field

Admission: Free

When: July 4 from 6:30 to 11 p.m.

Where: Charles Riverboat Company (100 Cambridge Side Place, Cambridge, MA 02141)

Admission: $225

SAILabration Fundraiser at Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular (Downtown Boston)

When: July 4 from 7 to 11 p.m.

Where: Esplanade

Admission: $75-275

When: July 4 at 8:30 p.m. to July 5 at 12:30 a.m.

Where: M/V Freedom (60 Rowes Wharf, Boston, MA 02110)

Admission: $30

When: July 4 from 5 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. (Rain date July 7)

Where: Boarding House Park, then fireworks viewing on Bridge Street

Admission: Free

When: July 4 at 7:30 p.m. - fireworks start at 9:30 p.m. (Rain date: July 5).

Where: Willow Brook Park

When: July 4 at 9:15 p.m. (rain date July 5)

Where: over the Harbor (popular viewing spots include Perrotti Park, King Park, and Queen Anne Square)

When: July 4 from 1 p.m. - 9:10 p.m. (more events earlier during "Kids Morning") No rain date listed.

Where: Albemarle/Halloran Field

When: July 4 from 5 p.m. - fireworks start at 9:15 p.m.

Where: Salem Maritime Historic Site on Derby Wharf

Admission: free

When: July 4 starting at 11 a.m. - fireworks at dusk

Where: Commercial Street

Admission: Free

When: July 4 at 9:15 p.m.

Where: Coughlin Park

Admission: Free, but donations are encouraged