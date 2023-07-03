Celebrate Fourth of July at these New England fireworks shows

Note: Some towns and cities are canceling or postponing events due to the forecast. Check with the town or city for the most updated information.
The Fourth of July is known as a day filled with pride, celebration, community and joy.
In Boston and beyond, the holiday is marked by one unique way of "letting freedom ring": through fireworks. Most people will think of the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular as the pinnacle event, but here are some other events you can check out if you're looking for something new.
Manchester Independence Day Celebration (Manchester, NH)
When: July 3 from 4 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. (Rain date Wednesday, July 5)
Where: Arms Park
Admission: Free
Needham Fourth of July Celebration (Needham)
When: July 3 from 5 p.m. - the fireworks
Where: Memorial Park
Admission: Free, but it's recommended you bring cash for any purchases
Bridgewater Fourth of July Parade (Bridgewater)
When: July 4 from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Where: Trum Field
Admission: Free
July 4th Fireworks Viewing Cruise (Cambridge)
When: July 4 from 6:30 to 11 p.m.
Where: Charles Riverboat Company (100 Cambridge Side Place, Cambridge, MA 02141)
Admission: $225
SAILabration Fundraiser at Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular (Downtown Boston)
When: July 4 from 7 to 11 p.m.
Where: Esplanade
Admission: $75-275
Firework Boat Party (Downtown Boston)
When: July 4 at 8:30 p.m. to July 5 at 12:30 a.m.
Where: M/V Freedom (60 Rowes Wharf, Boston, MA 02110)
Admission: $30
Lowell Fourth of July Celebration (Lowell)
When: July 4 from 5 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. (Rain date July 7)
Where: Boarding House Park, then fireworks viewing on Bridge Street
Admission: Free
New Britain's Great American Boom (New Britain, Conn.)
When: July 4 at 7:30 p.m. - fireworks start at 9:30 p.m. (Rain date: July 5).
Where: Willow Brook Park
Newport Fourth of July Fireworks (Newport, RI)
When: July 4 at 9:15 p.m. (rain date July 5)
Where: over the Harbor (popular viewing spots include Perrotti Park, King Park, and Queen Anne Square)
Newton 4th of July (Newton)
When: July 4 from 1 p.m. - 9:10 p.m. (more events earlier during "Kids Morning") No rain date listed.
Where: Albemarle/Halloran Field
Salem Celebrates the 4th! (Salem)
When: July 4 from 5 p.m. - fireworks start at 9:15 p.m.
Where: Salem Maritime Historic Site on Derby Wharf
Admission: free
Provincetown Independence Day Parade & Fireworks (Provincetown)
When: July 4 starting at 11 a.m. - fireworks at dusk
Where: Commercial Street
Admission: Free
Winthrop Fourth of July Fireworks Display (Winthrop)
When: July 4 at 9:15 p.m.
Where: Coughlin Park
Admission: Free, but donations are encouraged