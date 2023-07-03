Local

Celebrate Fourth of July at these New England fireworks shows

Whether you like to have a high-energy or laid-back holiday, there's a local event out there for you

By Sophia Pargas

Fireworks over Boston at Boston Harborfest on Saturday, July 2, 2022.
NBC10 Boston

Note: Some towns and cities are canceling or postponing events due to the forecast. Check with the town or city for the most updated information.

The Fourth of July is known as a day filled with pride, celebration, community and joy.

In Boston and beyond, the holiday is marked by one unique way of "letting freedom ring": through fireworks. Most people will think of the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular as the pinnacle event, but here are some other events you can check out if you're looking for something new.

Manchester Independence Day Celebration (Manchester, NH)

When: July 3 from 4 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. (Rain date Wednesday, July 5)

Where: Arms Park

Admission: Free

Needham Fourth of July Celebration (Needham)

When: July 3 from 5 p.m. - the fireworks

Where: Memorial Park

Admission: Free, but it's recommended you bring cash for any purchases

Bridgewater Fourth of July Parade (Bridgewater)

When: July 4 from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Where: Trum Field

Admission: Free

July 4th Fireworks Viewing Cruise (Cambridge)

When: July 4 from 6:30 to 11 p.m.

Where: Charles Riverboat Company (100 Cambridge Side Place, Cambridge, MA 02141)

Admission: $225

SAILabration Fundraiser at Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular (Downtown Boston)

When: July 4 from 7 to 11 p.m.

Where: Esplanade

Admission: $75-275

Firework Boat Party (Downtown Boston)

When: July 4 at 8:30 p.m. to July 5 at 12:30 a.m.

Where: M/V Freedom (60 Rowes Wharf, Boston, MA 02110)

Admission: $30

Lowell Fourth of July Celebration (Lowell)

When: July 4 from 5 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. (Rain date July 7)

Where: Boarding House Park, then fireworks viewing on Bridge Street

Admission: Free

New Britain's Great American Boom (New Britain, Conn.)

When: July 4 at 7:30 p.m. - fireworks start at 9:30 p.m. (Rain date: July 5).

Where: Willow Brook Park

Newport Fourth of July Fireworks (Newport, RI)

When: July 4 at 9:15 p.m. (rain date July 5)

Where: over the Harbor (popular viewing spots include Perrotti Park, King Park, and Queen Anne Square)

Newton 4th of July (Newton)

When: July 4 from 1 p.m. - 9:10 p.m. (more events earlier during "Kids Morning") No rain date listed.

Where: Albemarle/Halloran Field

Salem Celebrates the 4th! (Salem)

When: July 4 from 5 p.m. - fireworks start at 9:15 p.m.

Where: Salem Maritime Historic Site on Derby Wharf

Admission: free

Provincetown Independence Day Parade & Fireworks (Provincetown)

When: July 4 starting at 11 a.m. - fireworks at dusk

Where: Commercial Street

Admission: Free

Winthrop Fourth of July Fireworks Display (Winthrop)

When: July 4 at 9:15 p.m.

Where: Coughlin Park

Admission: Free, but donations are encouraged

MassachusettsBostonfourth of july
