‘Celebration of life' planned for former police chief killed in NH Hospital shooting

A celebration of life will be held next week for New Hampshire Hospital security officer Bradley Haas, who was shot to death on Nov. 17 in the facility's lobby.

The event, hosted by Haas' family and the New Hampshire Department of Safety, will be held at 5 p.m. Monday at Winnisquam Regional High School in Tilton. It is open to the public and will be followed by a private burial.

All flags on public buildings and grounds in New Hampshire will also be lowered to half staff from sunrise to sunset on Monday in recognition of the funeral services for Haas.

“The heroism and public service of Bradley Haas undoubtedly saved numerous lives,” Gov. Chris Sununu said in a statement Friday. “For decades, Chief Haas went to work each day with the protection of the community as his driver. He died in the services of others – saving others. Valerie and I join with our fellow Granite Staters in remembering his heroism.”

A vigil for Haas was held in Concord on Monday night to mourn the loss of Haas, support the hospital's staff and patients and recognize the courage of first responders. About 1,000 people attended.

Haas served in the Army and then worked at the Franklin Police Department for nearly three decades before retiring as police chief and coming to work at the hospital.

Authorities are still investigating what led to the shooting. They say 33-year-old John Madore entered New Hampshire Hospital around 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 17 and killed Haas, a state Department of Safety security officer who was working at the front lobby entrance. The gunman was then shot and killed by a state trooper assigned to the hospital.

According to court records, the shooter had been a patient at the hospital in 2016 after he was accused of assaulting family members.

He was charged with second degree assault, simple assault and reckless conduct, but the charges were later dismissed, according to a court summary of the case. He was accused of choking his sister and grabbing his mother around the neck and knocking her to the floor because he was upset because they had put the family dog down, according to an affidavit.

When police arrived at the Strafford home, he was barricaded in an upstairs bedroom and said he had firearms and that it wasn't going to end well, the police affidavit states. He eventually surrendered peacefully, police said.