Pete Frates

Celebration of Life to Be Held in Pete Frates’ Honor

Pete Frates' alma mater, St. John's Prep, will host the event from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Danvers, Massachusetts

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A celebration of life will be held Monday in honor of Pete Frates, whose advocacy for ALS awareness left a legacy that raised some millions of dollars for research on the neurodegenerative disease.

Mourners gathered Friday to pay their final respects to Frates, who died at the age of 34 on Dec. 9 after a yearslong battle with Lou Gehrig’s disease. Now, his loved ones will celebrate the impact he made.

"When we walk out of here, we're done with grieving,” Pete’s father, John Frates, said in his eulogy on Friday. “All we're doing is celebrating Pete Frates for the magnificent human he was."

Frates, who was a decorated Boston College baseball star, will be honored at his alma mater, St. John’s Prep in Danvers, Massachusetts. Loved ones will have the opportunity to reminisce and share stories about Frates. A short prayer will also be held at the event.

The Beverly native inspired the viral Ice Bucket Challenge, which called for participants to pour buckets of ice water over their heads to raise awareness for ALS.

The celebration will begin at 4 p.m. Monday

