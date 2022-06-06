Celtics Fans Leave San Fran With Hopes for Game 3

Game 2 of the NBA Finals started tight between the Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors, but then things got ugly at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

The Boston Celtics fell to the Golden State Warriors 107-88. There were many more Celtics fans in the stands Sunday night compared with Game 1 on Thursday. Fans could be heard cheering, 'Let's go Celtics,' but that was in the first half of the game. By the second half, C's fans quieted down.

"There was a lot of Celtics fans today, I really noticed, especially in the in the crowds, it was loud," one fan said. "It was sad. But I mean, I hope they get it next game. There was just too many turnovers from the Celtics. It was ugly. It was really ugly. I mean, they defended Tatum really well and he was careless with the ball."

Stephen Curry scored 29 points, Jordan Poole connected from just inside of midcourt to cap a huge third-quarter run and the Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics in Game 2 to even the NBA Finals.

"Oh, man, my whole family's from Boston. What a let down tonight's game was," another fan said. "We are totally bummed Celtics fans."

Poole finished with 17 points for the Warriors, who outscored Boston 35-14 in the third quarter to turn a two-point halftime lead into a 23-point edge. And when the Warriors then scored the first six points of the fourth, the Celtics waved the surrender flag and emptied their bench.

"There's a lot of dirty plays and there was a lot of fouls that weren't called. But we got it. We’re coming back home. We'll be all right," a fan said.

"A tough loss, but we'll bounce back," another fan said. "I felt like it was a little one sided with the foul calls the first quarter, but you know, now we can bounce back and take two at home? So it's all that matters."

Jayson Tatum scored 21 of his 28 points in the first half for Boston. Jaylen Brown added 17 for the Celtics, but fought through a 5-for-17 shooting night, and Derrick White scored 12. Fans still have faith.

"We're going to win the series. We're going to win the series," a fan said.

"I'm sad because we had such a great game one and so it felt pretty quickly. It's not over. It's not over," a fan said.

The Celtics are coming home, with Game 3 and 4 back in Boston at the TD Garden. Game 3 is Wednesday night. Fans are hopeful that the momentum will shift with the home court advantage.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.