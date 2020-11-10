Celtics Legend Tom Heinsohn Dies at 86

Boston Celtics legend Tom Heinsohn has died at the age of 86.

The Hall-of-Famer won eight NBA championships as a player for the Celtics before going on to coach the team to two more titles. He was a play-by-play man and color commentator for the team's television broadcast for over 30 years, most recently for NBC Sports Boston.

Rest in peace, Tommy.



Your NBC Sports Boston family will miss you. pic.twitter.com/a561POtwxo — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) November 10, 2020

He was with the Celtics for all 17 of their championships, and his number 15 is retired by the team.

"This is a devastating loss," the Celtics' ownership group said in a statement. "Tommy was the ultimate Celtic. For the past 18 years, our ownership group has relied hugely on Tommy’s advice and insights and have reveled in his hundreds of stories about Red Auerbach, Bill Russell, and how the Celtics became a dynasty. He will be remembered forever."

We take this time to celebrate Tommy Heinsohn’s life and legacy, and to share in the sorrow of his passing with his family, friends, and fans. As long as there are the Boston Celtics, Tommy’s spirit will remain alive.



Full Statement from the Celtics: https://t.co/T5tQbCpfs2 pic.twitter.com/WCcRe3C7aU — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 10, 2020

"Rest In Peace, Tommy," Celtics head coach Brad Stevens said on Twitter. "You have meant so much to the six decades of Celtics' fans that you shared the game with as a HOFer in every facet... An Incredible person, teammate and mentor."

Prior to his Celtics career, Heinsohn played college basketball at Holy Cross in Worcester. He was a territorial draft pick by the Celtics in 1956. He beat out Russell for the NBA's rookie of the year award that season and scored 39 points and had 23 rebounds in Game 7 of the NBA finals against the St. Louis Hawks.

It was the franchise's first title, and the first of eight in nine years for Heinsohn and Russell. Heinsohn was the team's leading scorer in four of the championship seasons.

Heinsohn retired in 1965 with totals of 12,194 points and 5,749 rebounds and remained with the team as a broadcaster. Celtics patriarch Auerbach tabbed him to be the coach in 1969, succeeding Russell.

Heinsohn was the NBA coach of the year in 1973, when the team won a then-record 68 games. The Celtics added championships in 1974 and ’76. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as a player in 1986 and as a coach in 2015.

Shortly after retiring as a coach in 1979, he rejoined the team’s broadcasts, where his unapologetic homerism has endeared him to Celtics fans ever since.

“It’s hard to imagine the Boston Celtics without Tommy Heinsohn,” the team said in a statement. “There isn’t a generation of Celtics fans for whom Tommy’s presence hasn’t been felt. He is the only person to be an active participant in each of the Celtics’ 17 world championships, an extraordinary and singular legacy.”

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said he was saddened to learn of Heinsohn's death.

"We don't really have power forwards any more, but he was a dervish," Baker said. "He was one of those guys who no one ever wanted to cover and no one ever wanted to play against."

As a Celtics announcer, the governor said Heinsohn "was right up there with Johnny Most," so profoundly committed to the home team that it was like watching a different game.

"He was a special piece of our sports fabric here in Massachusetts," Baker said. "The guy was all heart. Whatever it was, whatever the cause -- and he did tons and tons of charitable work -- the guy was all heart."

Many people from the Celtics and greater NBA community took to Twitter on Tuesday to share their thoughts on Heinsohn's passing and his impact on the game.

Many Celtics fans only knew Tommy Heinsohn from local TV. Or from national TV in the 80s. Or as a hall of fame coach. Or as 1956 rookie of the yr & a hall of fame player. NO ONE ever loved this team more than Tommy did. More later, but it just won't be the same without him. 😥☘️ — Mike Zarren (@mikezarren) November 10, 2020

Damn RIP Tommy Heinsohn!!! “The Little guy” that’s the nickname he gave me. Will miss his voice and everything he brought to the game especially Celtics basketball — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) November 10, 2020

My heart hurts. I loved Tommy Heinsohn. He taught me so much about the Celtics, selflessness, and embracing life. Rest well, my friend. — Michael Holley (@MichaelSHolley) November 10, 2020

40 years ago Tommy Heinsohn and Mike Gorman broadcast their first game together.



Today Celtics legend Tommy Heinsohn has passed away at age 86.



Rest, Tommy.🏀☘️ pic.twitter.com/IHLv2TaXH0 — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) November 10, 2020

Rest In Paradise Tom Heinsohn! #LEGEND 🙏🏾😢 — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) November 10, 2020

You can’t imagine what a privilege it was to know and speak to Tommy Heinsohn. Whenever he would ask me in our Burlington office, “What’s going on with the Patriots?” I’d answer while a voice in my head screamed “TOMMY HEINSOHN IS LISTENING TO YOU!!!” I loved that guy. — Tom E. Curran (@tomecurran) November 10, 2020

The Bruins mourn the passing of the legendary Tommy Heinsohn. Our thoughts and condolences are with his family, friends, and the entire Celtics organization. pic.twitter.com/cqNWEUPtIU — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 10, 2020

😢 — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) November 10, 2020

My love and prayers goes out to the family of Mr. Tommy Heinsohn.

I’m thankful for the impact you left on the game and for all the “tommy points!”

Gone but never forgotten

✊🏽 — Evan Turner (@thekidet) November 10, 2020

Just heard about the passing of Tommy Heinsohn. Was always an honor winning those Tommy awards. Rest In Peace big fella 🙏🏽🙏🏽 @celtics — Shane Larkin (@ShaneLarkin_3) November 10, 2020

RIP Tom Heinsohn '56: a larger-than-life coach, player, and commentator involved in all 17 of the Celtics' NBA titles. He will be remembered by basketball fans everywhere. For his exceptional play, hustle and heart, we award him all the "Tommy Points."🏀❤️https://t.co/3Lsqnm6LWM pic.twitter.com/aFURwY0IDX — Holy Cross (@holy_cross) November 10, 2020

