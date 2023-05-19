Celtics Lose 2nd Straight Game at Home as Heat Take Commanding Lead in Series

The Boston Celtics have dug themselves quite a hole in the Eastern Conference finals, down two games as the series now heads to Miami, Florida.

The Celtics avoided a disastrous third quarter like the one that plagued them in Game 1, but they coughed up their lead late in the fourth quarter, losing their second straight game at home 111-105.

The Miami Heat now have a commanding 2-0 lead and are headed home feeling good about two wins on the road against the No. 2 seed.

The Celtics needed a Game 2 win in front of their hometown crowd after dropping the first game of the series 123-116 Wednesday night, thanks to a horrendous third quarter in which the Heat scored 46 points. It appeared they could even the series Friday night but lost the lead late in the fourth quarter and never got it back.

The shocking back-to-back losses highlight a problem for the franchise that is below .500 at the TD Garden in the playoffs this year. The Celtics have squandered the home-court advantage they earned by finishing 13 games ahead of Miami in the regular season, and now they'll need a lot of road wins.

Game 3 is Sunday night at FTX Arena.