Kristaps Porzingis makes triumphant return in Game 1 of NBA Finals

What a way to start the NBA Finals.

The big man is back for the first time since April — and it was worth the wait.

Kristaps Porzingis came off the bench for only the second time in his career, and it took him no time at all to get going.

Porzingis hit several mid-range jumpers and then really got the crowd roaring when he went up for a swinging two-handed dunk. He contributed on defense, too, denying several shots from his former Dallas Mavericks teammates.

His right calf injury, suffered in the first round of the playoffs, didn't seem to bother him at all. In fact, he even got a monster block on former Celtic Kyrie Irving.

Porzingis said walking out onto the court to thunderous applause from C's fans was "unreal" and the support helped him have an incredible first game back.

"The adrenaline was pumping through my veins and that definitely helped. Obviously, it wasn't ideal that I was out for such a long time but I did everything I could to prepare mentally for this moment, coming back and it paid off, and we got the job done tonight — had a good game and happy about the result," said Porzingis.

Now, the Celtics just need three wins to raise Banner 18 at the TD Garden. However, analysts at our sister station, NBC Sports Boston, say don't expect the rest of the finals to be blow out 18-point wins like Thursday night.

The Celtics have lost Game 2 twice during this playoff run – those are their only losses. But expect Dallas to throw everything at them in Game 2, especially now that they've got a better look at how they match up against the C's.

Irving and Luka Doncic will no doubt be fired up to try to even the series before they head back home.

"I think Game 2 is going to be completely different than Game 1. I think they’re going to make adjustments, but it does feel like what we have going is a really tough matchup for Dallas," said Brian Scalabrine, NBC Sports Boston.

"The third quarter showed, if the Celtics take their foot off the gas, they can hang around, and if Luca gets going it'll be interesting," said Chris Forsberg, NBC Sports Boston.

Celtics are 7-point favorites in Game 2, which is on Sunday night.