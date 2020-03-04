Local
vandalism

Cemetery Headstones Knocked Over, Damaged at Hingham Cemetery

Several of the damaged headstones belonged to veterans, police said

By Melissa Buja

Hingham Police Department

Police are searching for the vandals who knocked over and damaged several headstones at a cemetery in Hingham, Massachusetts.

Police were called to the Hingham Cemetery on South Street at about 1 p.m. Wednesday for a report that several headstones had been knocked over. When officers arrived, nine headstones in the same row had been tipped over.

Several of the damaged headstones belonged to veterans, police said.

Local

Massachusetts 57 mins ago

Man Allegedly Forced 1 Victim to Tie Up Another in Medford Home Invasion

Bill Belichick 1 hour ago

Next Man Up for the Key to the City of Annapolis? Bill Belichick

No other damage was reported and police said it did not appear that any family or group was targeted.

The damage, which was found by a person who takes walk through the private cemetery, isn't the first this week. On Tuesday, a brush fire was reported in a different area of the cemetery.

Both incidents remain under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact Hingham police at 781-741-1443. Anonymous tips can also be left on the police department's website under "Submit A Tip."

This article tagged under:

vandalism
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us