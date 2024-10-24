Teen found critically injured in Central Falls; criminal investigation underway

A 14-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital after she was found unconscious in Rhode Island Thursday, and now a criminal investigation is underway.

Officers were first called to the address on Earle Street in Central Falls at 8:50 a.m. for a report of an unconscious person, according Central Falls police. There they found the teen, who was taken to Hasbro Children's Hospital in critical condition.

Further details of the teen's condition were not released.

Police say they have launched a criminal investigation into the case. They are asking any potential witnesses to call the Central Falls Police Department at (401) 727-7411 or the TIPS line at (401) 727-7420. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

No other details were immediately available.