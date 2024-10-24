Rhode Island

Teen found critically injured in Central Falls; criminal investigation underway

The teen was found when police were called to an address on Earle Street

By Thea DiGiammerino

Police outside a home in Earle Street in Central Falls, Rhode Island on Oct. 24, 2024.
WJAR-TV

A 14-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital after she was found unconscious in Rhode Island Thursday, and now a criminal investigation is underway.

Officers were first called to the address on Earle Street in Central Falls at 8:50 a.m. for a report of an unconscious person, according Central Falls police. There they found the teen, who was taken to Hasbro Children's Hospital in critical condition.

Further details of the teen's condition were not released.

Police say they have launched a criminal investigation into the case. They are asking any potential witnesses to call the Central Falls Police Department at (401) 727-7411 or the TIPS line at (401) 727-7420. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

No other details were immediately available.

