Central Perk, Guy Fieri and more: This week's food news

Below are some of the biggest restaurant and food-related news stories that have been posted between November 13 and November 19, 2023.

Flanders Field in Hanover Is Closed; Exact Status of Place Unknown

A South Shore restaurant known in part for its food with Northern European influences and its extensive beer list is shuttered, and it is not know what the future holds for the spot.

Guy Fieri's Tequila Cocina at the Hub on Causeway in Boston May Be Replaced by Play

A Mexican restaurant in Boston that has both a celebrity chef/restaurateur and a local hospitality and entertainment group behind it may be changing into a new spot.

Medium Rare to Open at Arsenal Yards in Watertown

A small group of restaurants with roots in Washington, D.C.--and with a very simple concept--is expanding to the local area.

Central Perk Coffeehouse Opens in the Back Bay

A new coffeehouse whose name will be familiar to fans of a sitcom from the 1990s and early 2000s has come to Boston.

Frank Has Soft-Opened at Assembly Row in Somerville

A location of a now-closed North Shore restaurant has very quietly debuted just north of Boston.

Blue Ribbon BBQ Is Opening at Time Out Market Boston in the Fenway