CEO killing highlights concerns over untraceable ‘ghost guns'

The man charged with the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York City is alleged to have used a homemade "ghost gun" amid growing concern over the untraceable firearms.

"You can get the parts online, you can get a 3D printer and within a couple of hours with some limited expertise the same way you put together furniture 332 from a big box retailer you can put a gun together," said Tim Gallagher, chief of security for Nardello and Co.

Luigi Mangione was arrested and charged in connection with fatally shooting Thompson, who was walking to an investor meeting.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, some 1,800 ghost guns were seized in 2016. By 2021, the DOJ says some 20,000 were recovered. Experts say as technology has advanced, people can also use 3D printers to create guns.

"They are every bit as lethal as serialized firearms, but the traceability just isn't there," said Gallagher.

John Rosenthal, head of Stop Handgun Violence, agrees.

"These are guns that are designed to be untraceable," Rosenthal said. "Ghost guns are untraceable because they have no serial number, and they can also be made in kits, 3D-printed kits, and sent anywhere in the world."

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey signed a law in July banning 3D-printed guns and ghost guns. Rosenthal wants more to be done on the federal level.

"It is a recipe for disaster," Rosenthal said. "What worries me is more people will die, more innocent people will die."