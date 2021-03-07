Local

Ceremonial Inauguration Planned for Rhode Island Governor

A ceremonial inauguration is being held for Gov. Daniel McKee on Sunday on the Rhode Island Statehouse steps.

By The Associated Press

The Democrat was officially sworn-in Tuesday night in private following the resignation of former Gov. Gina Raimondo, who is now President Joe Biden’s commerce secretary.

McKee is serving out the remainder of Raimondo’s four-year term but has said he’ll run for governor outright in 2022.  

The 69-year-old served as the state’s lieutenant governor and is a former longtime mayor of Cumberland.

McKee's office says only members of the public who received an invitation will be able to sit in the socially-distanced seating area. 

