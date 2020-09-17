Chance Shower Overnight While Parts of New England Are Under Extreme Drought Conditions

The smoke-filled sky will continue to gray out as more clouds arrive. A cold front is draped across northwestern New England and will continue to head southeast tonight.

A couple of sprinkles or showers are possible before the cool air sweeps in from the north. Overnight is when the spot shower chance will be across Hartford, Providence and Boston.

This cold front will interact with leftover moisture from once Hurricane Sally Friday morning and may bring in a few downpours across southeastern New England. Nothing drought-busting, but we will take any rain.

Speaking of the drought, the latest update has now southern Rhode Island, parts of southeastern Massachusetts, some of northern Maine and extreme eastern Connecticut under extreme drought. We expect the drought to worsen across all of New England in the next couple of weeks as we miss out on any soaking rain opportunities.

By midday Friday, the showers across Cape Cod will dissipate and move out, with clearing skies from northwest to southeast and highs around 60. Friday night our temperatures will be so chilly that we expect some frost in northern and western New England.

Saturday night maybe even colder so watch for frosty spots even in some of southern New England. Both days this weekend will be sunny and dry with highs around 60, but most of the days will be spent in the 50s.

Next week should stay quiet, but our seas get rough. Hurricane Teddy is expected to pass Bermuda sometime this weekend, and turn a bit northeast next week.

Sally's remnants get picked up by this storm, and some more energy and cooler air could merge with these systems as well. This means some of our coast could see minor flooding or beach erosion from repeated north, northeast winds and building waves. Stay tuned to this development.

There is the unlikely scenario that a few rain bands from this monster storm may move in midweek next week, but don't count on it.