Local

tolls

Change in the Air: Maine Turnpike Looks at Cash-Free Tolls

The Maine Turnpike Authority is considering cashless tolls as more drivers turn to E-ZPass, the Portland Press Herald reports

Change is in the air, and it’s leaving the toll booths.

That’s because the Maine Turnpike Authority is looking to go cashless. Highway officials in the state told the Portland Press Herald on Wednesday they are looking at electronic collection systems.

Turnpike Authority Executive Director Peter Mills told the Press Herald the authority is taking less cash at toll booths because of more and more drivers adopting E-ZPass. Cash tolls made up more than three-quarters of the turnpike’s revenue 20 years ago. That number fell to 15% last year.

The authority does not have a hard deadline of when it plans to eliminate cash tolls. It also doesn’t have a plan to replace them, and Mills said it could be four years or more before cash collection is gone.

Maine’s move away from cash is part of a national trend. The International Bridge, Tunnel and Turnpike Association has said 55% of all tolled miles are cashless.

More Maine News

Medical research 19 hours ago

Maine Lawmakers to Consider Medical Benefits of Psilocybin, Found in ‘Magic Mushrooms'

Donald Trump 20 hours ago

Former President Trump Calls Maine Sen. Collins ‘Wacky'

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

tollsMainetraveltrafficE-ZPass
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us