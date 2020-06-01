Local

Chaos at George Floyd Protest in Portland, Maine

Monday was the fourth day of protests in Maine's largest city

A peaceful protest in Portland, Maine, over the death of George Floyd descended into chaos on Monday night, with officers reportedly firing pepper spray in an attempt to disperse large crowds.

There were also several reports of confrontations between protesters and police. Monday was the fourth day of protests in Portland, according to News Center Maine.

Organizers and police are reportedly urging people to go home, but there were still large groups of people in the streets as of 11 p.m., four hours after the protest began at the corner of Commercial and India streets.

Protests were also held earlier in the day in Bangor.

