Boston

Thief flashes gun, steals cash from 7-Eleven in Charlestown, police say

Boston police say the armed robbery occurred late Sunday night at the 7-Eleven, located at 140 Main Street in Charlestown

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Boston police seek to ID suspect who showed a gun during 7-Eleven robbery in Charlestown.
Boston police

A 7-Eleven is Boston's Charlestown neighborhood was robbed over the weekend, and police are seeking the public's help identifying the armed thief.

Boston police say during the robbery that occurred around 10:26 p.m. Sunday at the convenience store located at 140 Main Street, the suspect displayed a gun, jumped over the counter and stole money from the cash register.

Police released two photos of the robber, who is described as a man with a scruffy beard. He was wearing a black baseball hat, sunglasses, a black hoodie, blue jeans and black running sneakers.

Further details were not immediately shared.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact detectives at 617-343-4571. Anonymous tips can be called into the CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS, or texted to CRIME (27463) with the word 'TIP'.

This article tagged under:

Boston
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us