Charlestown cocktail bar Good Company closing — with a goodbye party

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A cocktail bar just off Route 93 that is run by an award-winning beverage director and bartender is shutting down.

According to a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page, Good Company in Charlestown is getting ready to close its doors, with an Instagram story from the place saying that there will be a closing party on Friday, Aug. 9, starting at 5:30 p.m. The person behind the place (which first opened at Hood Park last fall) is Seth Freidus, who was beverage director at both Alden & Harlow and Waypoint — the former was awarded best bar program by Boston Magazine in 2015 and the latter awarded Best Cocktail Program from Boston Magazine in 2017.

The address for Good Company is 100 Hood Park Drive, Charlestown, MA, 02129. Its website is at goodcompanyboston.com while its Instagram page is at instagram.com/goodcompanybos.

