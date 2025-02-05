Man found dead on Charlestown houseboat had multiple stab wounds, police say

The death of a man who was found on a houseboat docked at the Charlestown Marina on Sunday has been ruled a homicide, Boston police said Wednesday.

Boston police homicide detectives first descended on Charlestown Marina Sunday night to investigate the death after the man's body was found on the boat just off Shipway Place. They identified the man as 65-year-old Joseph Donohue, a Charlestown resident.

Donohue is an attorney in Boston. His family released the following statement:

“Our family is heartbroken by this unimaginable loss. Joe was a wonderful family member, a cherished friend, and a trusted colleague. Always generous and kind, he dedicated his life and career to helping others. He is loved and will be deeply missed. We’re grateful for the love and support we’ve received, and we kindly ask for privacy during this difficult time.”

The cause was initially described as a suspicious death. Police have not said if they have any suspects in the homicide, but a woman, 24-year-old Nora Nelson of Boston, was arrested at the scene on unrelated warrants.

At Nelson's court appearance Tuesday, she was described as a person of interest in the case.

NBC10 Boston via pool Nora Nelson, who was arrested at the scene of a death investigation in Boston's Charlestown neighborhood, in court the following day, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

Nelson was previously arrested in October 2023 on suspicion of assault and battery on a family or household member and assault and battery on a police officer, according to court records.

Officers were called to a Back Bay apartment building, where a man said Nelson, his ex, had been refusing to leave the home for weeks, then kicked and tried to bite the officers as they investigated what was happening, according to a criminal complaint filed in court.

A death investigation is underway in Boston, and a woman has been arrested in connection with the case.

In May, Nelson's bail was forfeited after she didn't appear in court for a hearing, according to court records.

People who live in Charlestown's tight-knit houseboat community year-round said they were a bit shaken up as police questioned them on the docks.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Boston police at 617-343-4470. Anonymous tips can be called in to the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or submitted by texting the word "TIP" to 27463.