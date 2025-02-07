Woman charged in stabbing death of Boston lawyer to appear in court Friday

A woman accused of murder in the death of a Boston attorney is expected to appear in court Friday.

Nora Nelson, 24, of Boston, is charged with the murder of 65-year-old Joseph Donohue, police confirmed in an email Thursday. Donohue was found dead on a houseboat docked at the Charlestown Marina on Sunday. Investigators say he had multiple stab wounds.

Nelson was in custody prior to the charge, having been arrested at the scene on unrelated warrants. She is expected to be arraigned on the murder charge on Friday in Charlestown District Court.

Police said Wednesday that Donohue's death had officially been ruled a homicide. Detectives first descended on Charlestown Marina on Sunday night to investigate the death after the man's body was found on the boat just off Shipway Place.

Donohue is an attorney in Boston. His family released the following statement on Wednesday:

“Our family is heartbroken by this unimaginable loss. Joe was a wonderful family member, a cherished friend, and a trusted colleague. Always generous and kind, he dedicated his life and career to helping others. He is loved and will be deeply missed. We’re grateful for the love and support we’ve received, and we kindly ask for privacy during this difficult time.”

His longtime dogwalker said he was a "complete gentlemen" and that she's been having trouble sleeping since she found out about his death.

"He was a doll. He was a complete gentleman, and my heart goes out to all his family," she told NBC10 Boston.

NBC10 Boston via pool Nora Nelson, who was arrested at the scene of a death investigation in Boston's Charlestown neighborhood, in court the following day, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

Nelson was previously arrested in October 2023 on suspicion of assault and battery on a family or household member and assault and battery on a police officer, according to court records.

Officers were called to a Back Bay apartment building, where a man said Nelson, his ex, had been refusing to leave the home for weeks, then kicked and tried to bite the officers as they investigated what was happening, according to a criminal complaint filed in court.

In May, Nelson's bail was forfeited after she didn't appear in court for a hearing, according to court records.

People who live in Charlestown's tight-knit houseboat community year-round said they were a bit shaken up as police questioned them on the docks on Sunday.