Charlie Baker's Son Agrees to Plea Deal in Drunk Driving Case

The son of former Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker agreed to a plea deal in his drunk driving case.

Andrew "AJ" Baker, 29, was arrested earlier this month after being stopped by a Peabody police officer on Interstate 95 in Lynnfield. Police said he was driving erratically and admitted to officers he had been drinking, blowing twice the legal limit on a breathalyzer test.

The Essex County District Attorney's Office said Tuesday that he had reached a plea deal, admitting at a hearing to sufficient facts to warrant a guilty finding.

Baker will lose his license for 45 days and participate in alcohol education courses.

Police said they started getting calls on the evening of May 13 that someone was driving recklessly on the roadway. When officers responded and pulled over the driver, police said Baker stepped out of the car.

One of the people who called the police provided video to NBC10 Boston. That person did not want to be identified, but said they are amazed no one was hurt.

The video shows a Volkswagen Jetta swerve into ongoing traffic, then hit the side of a curb in Peabody Saturday night.

NEW: @NBC10Boston has obtained video that allegedly shows AJ Baker driving under the influence Saturday night. It was taken by a witness who called Peabody Police about the erratic driving. He pleaded not guilty to OUI today. pic.twitter.com/CYqurrAqBS — Abbey Niezgoda NBC10 Boston (@AbbeyNBCBoston) May 15, 2023

Police said he failed several sobriety tests. Officers also claimed his eyes were glassy and his speech was slurred. According to the report, he told officers he was coming from Salem where he had been golfing that day and when they asked if he had been drinking, Baker reportedly said he had been.

He was placed in handcuffs and taken back to the station, where police said he blew .15 on a breathalyzer test.