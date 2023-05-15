Local

Peabody

Charlie Baker's Son Pleads Not Guilty to Drunk Driving in Peabody Courtroom

AJ Baker is due back in court on June 14

By Abbey Niezgoda

NBC10 Boston

The 29-year-old son of former Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker appeared in a Peabody courtroom Monday morning, as he faced a drunk driving charge following an arrest over the weekend.

AJ Baker had nothing to say during the court hearing, but according to a police report, he admitted to officers over the weekend that he had been drinking and allegedly blew twice the legal limit during a breathalyzer test.

Baker and his lawyer had no comment, but new details emerged in court. Peabody police said it all started around 8 p.m. Saturday — when they started getting calls that someone was driving recklessly on the roadway. When officers responded and pulled over the driver on I-95 south in Lynnfield, police said Baker stepped out of the car.

Police said he failed several sobriety tests. Officers also claimed his eyes were glassy and his speech was slurred. According to the report, he told officers he was coming from Salem where he had been golfing that day and when they asked if he had been drinking, Baker reportedly said he had been.

He was placed in handcuffs and taken back to the station, where police said he blew .15 on a breathalyzer test.

He pleaded not guilty in court Monday.

Baker has been released on personal recognizance.

