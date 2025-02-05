Teen to be sentenced in hate-fueled attempted drowning on Cape Cod

A Massachusetts teenager who pleaded guilty in an attempted murder case tied to what prosecutors described as a racially motivated attempt to drown another child will be sentenced on Wednesday.

John Sheeran, 15, pleaded guilty to charges of attempted murder and assault with a dangerous weapon over the July 19, 2023, incident at Goose Pond in Chatham, Massachusetts. The victim, who is Black, told investigators that another child laughed and called him "George Floyd" as Sheeran repeatedly dunked him into the water, even though the victim told them he couldn't swim and needed to wear a life jacket, according to the court documents. Sheeran and the other child are both white, authorities have said.

The victim reported the incident two days later at the Chatham Police Department, telling investigators that two of his friends had tried to drown him. In his statement to police, he described a series of escalating incidents, including stone-throwing and the use of racial slurs like 'boy,'" used intentionally. It culminated when Sheeran tried to pull him under the water four or five times, according to the victim. When the victim told them he couldn't breathe, he said the other child involved laughed and called him George Floyd, according to court documents.

Another youth heard the victim calling for help and intervened, according to court documents. That witness said he heard the victim asking Sheeran not to splash or push him because he could not swim, and that they saw Sheeran pushing the victim's head under the water.

According to court documents, a second victim reported hearing the group calling the victim "George Floyd."

All of the people involved were juveniles at the time, including the witnesses. Sheeran's name was released to the public because he was tried as a youthful offender, a designation that gives Massachusetts prosecutors discretion for seeking an adult sentence for children between 14 and 17 years old who are charged with a felony and when other criteria are met, including a charge that involves the infliction or threat of serious bodily harm.

The allegations of a racially motivated attack set off quick condemnation in Chatham. At the time the news first came out, both the town's select board and the Monomoy Regional School District released statements saying their communities stand for diversity and inclusion and that they were working to prevent similar incidents from happening again.

Sheeran's sentencing is set for Wednesday in Barnstable Juvenile Court.