Vermont man accused of threatening family with gun during road rage incident in Mass.

A Vermont man is accused of threatening a family with a gun during a road rage incident on Cape Cod earlier this week.

The incident happened just after 4 p.m. Tuesday on Route 28 in West Chatham, according to police.

After the victim provided officers with a description of the suspect and the vehicle he was driving, officers stopped Tracy Douse shortly after and arrested him, Chatham police said.

A loaded Glock 19 handgun was recovered from Douse's vehicle, police said.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Douse, 42, faces multiple charges, including assault with a dangerous weapon​, possession of a large capacity firearm and illegal possession of ammunition​.

The 42-year-old Douse, who's from Johnsbury, was expected to be arraigned Wednesday in Orleans District Court. It's unclear if he has an attorney who could speak to his charges.