Chelmsford police are looking for a 54-year-old woman who was last seen on Kennedy Drive in North Chelmsford.

Susan Willard was last seen Dec. 20 around 8 a.m., according to police. She is 5'7 and weighs about 125 pounds. She has blond hair, and might be wearing a dark blue or black winter coat with a hood.

Police say she may appear confused or disoriented.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 978-256-2521.