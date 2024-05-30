Massive fire with heavy smoke prompts large response in Chelsea

Firefighters are battling a blaze in Chelsea, Massachusetts, on Thursday morning.

The fire was reported around 10 a.m. in the 300 block of Revere Beach Parkway. Photos from the scene showed flames shooting from the windows of the building, and heavy smoke pouring from the area as multiple ladder trucks dumped water on the blaze.

Firefighters responded to a call about a fire at the old Russo’s Tux building on Revere Beach Parkway shortly after 10 a.m.

The Everett firefighters union said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the fire is in the old Russo's Tux building, and they are responding to the scene.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

NBC10 Boston Firefighters battling a building fire in Chelsea, Massachusetts, on Thursday, May 30, 2024.

NBC10 Boston Firefighters battling a building fire in Chelsea, Massachusetts, on Thursday, May 30, 2024.

There was no immediate word if anyone was hurt or how the fire started.

No further details were immediately available.