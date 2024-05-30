Massive fire with heavy smoke prompts large response in Chelsea

Firefighters are battling a blaze in Chelsea, Massachusetts, on Thursday morning.
The fire was reported around 10 a.m. in the 300 block of Revere Beach Parkway. Photos from the scene showed flames shooting from the windows of the building, and heavy smoke pouring from the area as multiple ladder trucks dumped water on the blaze.
The Everett firefighters union said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the fire is in the old Russo's Tux building, and they are responding to the scene.
Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
There was no immediate word if anyone was hurt or how the fire started.
No further details were immediately available.