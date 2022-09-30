Chelsea Looking to Hire Emergency Dispatchers

Attention Chelsea residents – if you’re looking for a job that makes a difference, this may be your chance.

The city of Chelsea is looking to fill two emergency dispatcher positions.

The director of the emergency call center said they’re not dealing with a staffing shortage overall, but they do need two more dispatchers on the team.

In order to apply, you must be a Chelsea resident, at least 19 years old, with a high school diploma or GED. You also need to present a valid Massachusetts driver’s license and pass a complete background check. And while not a requirement, they are hoping to hire someone who is bilingual in English and Spanish. The city is hosting a commitment-free workshop for those who may be interested in the job to determine if it’s a good fit.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“You need somebody that has that skill set…that can take critical calls, any crisis calls on 911 and then dispatch police and fire personnel…and deal with the incidents that are happening,” explained Steve Staffier, director of the Emergency Communications Center. “After a while you might get that one call that gets you…and you realize that you helped a neighbor or somebody that you may know in the community…somebody that’s in need or a serious situation. It’s self-gratifying. No question about it.”

The workshop will take place on Saturday, Oct. 15 at a.m. at the Emergency Operations Center next to City Hall. You need to register, which you can do by clicking here and sending an email to this address with your full name, address and phone number. For more information, click here.