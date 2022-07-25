Chelsea Man Dead After Being Pulled From Lake in Winchester, Police Say

A 56-year-old Chelsea man has died after being pulled from the water off Sandy Beach in Winchester Sunday, Massachusetts State Police said Monday.

Jose Garcia was pronounced dead at Winchester Hospital, officers said.

Troopers were called around 4:37 p.m. Sunday for someone possibly drowning at Sandy Beach, officials said. A state police dive team and helicopter responded, as did other local agencies, and determined a man who had been seen struggling in the water was missing.

Divers found the man in Upper Mystic Lake around 5:30 p.m. A Winchester Fire Department ambulance took him to the hospital, police said.

Garcia was swimming in the lake with family members Sunday. About an hour after they arrived, another beachgoer noticed Garcia in distress in the water, authorities said. He was about 35 feet off shore, past the swimming area. The beachgoer yelled for help and called police.

Police said Monday that investigators don't suspect foul play.

Sandy Beach was renamed the Sen. Charles E. Shannon, Jr. Memorial Beach many years ago. Shannon Beach is a popular spot for freshwater swimming at Mystic Lakes State Park, according to the state's website.

A 52-year-old Lynn man drowned in Upper Mystic Lake in Winchester after he fell off an inflatable boat on the Fourth of July.