Chelsea man threatened to kill tellers during armed bank robberies, authorities say

A Chelsea, Massachusetts, man accused in a series of bank robberies allegedly passed threatening notes to tellers while holding a gun, including one that threatened to "kill everyone" according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for Massachusetts.

Keywan Kelly, 29, is charged with crimes in Weymouth, Jamaica Plain and Hyde Park.

According to federal prosecutors, the first was on July 1, when he walked into a Bank of America branch in Weymouth wearing gloves and a mask. He allegedly passed the teller a note that demanded $20,000 and threatened to "kill you all," while pointing a gun. The teller passed back $15,000 and he allegedly demanded more, making verbal threats to "blow this place up" and "I'll kill all of you." The teller passed about $4,000 to $5,000 more and he fled.

The second incident happened on July 16, when Kelly allegedly entered the Rockland Trust Bank in Jamaica Plain with his face covered in a black balaclava-style mask and wearing gloves. He was again armed with a gun and passed a note that read “I need 20K no DyPacks I have 4 bombs I’ll Kill everyone make quick,” according to prosecutors. He left with $2,480.

The third, on the morning of July 26, followed the same pattern. Kelly allegedly walked into the Rockland Trust Bank branch in Hyde Park, again wearing a balaclava-style mask and gloves. Prosecutors say this note read something to the effect of "you’re being robbed give me cash." He is also accused of pointing the gun at a teller and demanding $20,000. He left with around $3,000 in cash.

Investigators tied Kelly to the Weymouth robbery through bank surveillance and fingerprints found on a getaway vehicle. Cell phone location data tied him to all three locations on the dates and times of the crimes. Investigators also pointed to vehicles associated with Kelly being in the areas at the time of the Jamaica Plain and Hyde Park robberies.

Kelly faces three counts of armed bank robbery. If found guilty, an armed bank robbery charge carries a sentence of up to 25 years in prison, up to five years supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.