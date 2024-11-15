Woman, man arrested in deadly stabbing at Chelsea park, prosecutors say

A man and a woman were arrested in a deadly stabbing two weeks ago in Chelsea, Massachusetts, prosecutors said Friday.

Alycia Wilhelmsen, a 35-year-old woman from Revere, and Natanael Pagan-Rios, a 31-year-old from Chelsea, were arrested Friday at their homes on murder charges in the death of Juan Osorio, according to the Suffolk District Attorney's Office.

Osorio, a 40-year-old from Chelsea, was found in the city's Voke Park with multiple stab wounds on Nov. 1, officials said. They didn't share what's believed to have led to his killing, saying only that more details would be shared at his arraignment.

"I'm grateful that the diligent work by State Police and Chelsea Police will provide Juan Osorio's family and friends the opportunity to see these suspects answer to the charges against them. Our office will give Mr. Osorio's loved ones as much support as they need as the court process moves forward," District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a statement.

Wilhelmsen and Pagan-Rios were due to be arraigned Monday. It wasn't immediately clear if they had attorneys who could speak to the charges.