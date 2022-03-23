Local

Massachusetts

Chelsea Police Ask for Public's Help Finding Missing 14-Year-Old

Chelsea Police

Police in Chelsea, Massachusetts, are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl who hasn't been seen since last Sunday.

Jessenialyz Jones left her home on March 13, police said, adding she may be staying with someone believed to be her boyfriend in Lynn.

Jones is described as being about 5 feet tall and 125 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Her ears and nose are pierced, police said.

Police said Jones had recently moved to Chelsea from the Springfield area and was not enrolled in school.

Jones does not have a cellphone, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 617-908-6046.

