17-year-old stabbed in Chelsea; 2 people arrested

A teen was stabbed on Monday in Chelsea, Massachusetts, and police say two people are in custody.

Chelsea police confirmed they're investigating the incident that occurred around 4 p.m. on Hawthorne Street.

It's not believed to be random, and there's no danger to the public, police said. The area school was on soft lockdown, per protocol, but has since been lifted.

Police tell NBC10 Boston this began as a fight with baseball bats and escalated into a stabbing. Surveillance video captured several people running down the road around 3:45 p.m., and at one point a rock was thrown through a window. Later on, one person was seen holding a bat, chasing another.

The 17-year-old victim was taken to a Boston area hospital with an "edge weapon wound" and was still undergoing treatment as of 8:45 p.m., police said. The teen is expected to survive.

Two people were taken into custody, according to police.

A 19-year-old from Chelsea has since been charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (knife) causing serious bodily injury, and malicious destruction to property. The suspect's name has not been released at this time due to ongoing identification efforts, police added, but they will be in Chelsea District Court on Tuesday morning for an arraignment.

Police said other arrests and charges may be forthcoming as their investigation continues.

According to police, investigators recovered evidence supporting the initial 911 call but were still looking for more video as they canvassed the area.

One neighbor said he doesn't believe the people involved live in the area.

"Probably just random people, not the people who live at the apartment building," Nick Manousos said.

Chelsea police said additional law enforcement resources will be deployed in specific areas based upon Monday's incident and arrest.

"The public is always urged to contact us with any questions, concerns or what appears to be what they feel is suspicious activity," police added on social media.

Chelsea police said they were working to determine a motive. An investigation is ongoing.