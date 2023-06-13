Chelsea residents asked to avoid area of crash involving dump truck; power outages possible

Emergency crews have responded to a motor vehicle crash Tuesday night in Chelsea, Massachusetts, with police asking people to avoid the area and warning temporary power outages are possible.

Chelsea police said the immediate area is closed to pedestrian and vehicle traffic following the crash that occurred on Everett Avenue at Third Street. The Beacon Street off ramp is also shut down. Any traffic coming from Chestnut Street towards Everett Avenue will have to take a right onto Everett. Third Street is closed at Broadway.

People should seek alternate routes and avoid the surrounding area.

Chelsea

Serious MVA.

Dump truck struck several parked vehicles and a pole with a transformer. Several power lines down with loss of power to the area. OK for media use with credit to Paul Koolloian. pic.twitter.com/HvV5MsOUBd — @paulkoolloian (@paulkoolloian1) June 14, 2023

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

According to police, there are low hanging live wires, and no pedestrians will be allowed at the scene beyond the caution tape. The area may experience temporary power outages, police warned.

Both the police and fire departments have responded to the scene.

There was no immediate word on any injuries, or more details on the crash.

This developing story will be updated