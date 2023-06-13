Local

chelsea

Chelsea residents asked to avoid area of crash involving dump truck; power outages possible

Chelsea police said people should avoid the surrounding area of Everett Avenue at Third Street, which is shut down at Broadway. The Beacon Street off ramp is also closed.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Paul Koolloian

Emergency crews have responded to a motor vehicle crash Tuesday night in Chelsea, Massachusetts, with police asking people to avoid the area and warning temporary power outages are possible.

Chelsea police said the immediate area is closed to pedestrian and vehicle traffic following the crash that occurred on Everett Avenue at Third Street. The Beacon Street off ramp is also shut down. Any traffic coming from Chestnut Street towards Everett Avenue will have to take a right onto Everett. Third Street is closed at Broadway.

People should seek alternate routes and avoid the surrounding area.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

According to police, there are low hanging live wires, and no pedestrians will be allowed at the scene beyond the caution tape. The area may experience temporary power outages, police warned.

Both the police and fire departments have responded to the scene.

There was no immediate word on any injuries, or more details on the crash.

Local

Massachusetts 1 hour ago

18-year-old woman found dead behind Everett home

Worcester 2 hours ago

‘Large fight' breaks out after Worcester baseball game, teen and 2 adults charged

This developing story will be updated

This article tagged under:

chelseaMassachusetts
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us