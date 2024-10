A man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Route 1 in Chelsea, Massachusetts, Monday night.

Massachusetts State Police said they were called to the crash on Route 1 South near Webster Avenue around 9:45 p.m. The 25-year-old motorcyclist was taken to Mass General Hospital where he was declared dead.

The rider was identified as Wilmar Gonzalez Gatica, 25, of Waltham.

Investigators say the motorcycle was the only vehicle involved.

No other details were immediately available.