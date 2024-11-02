Massachusetts

Man found fatally stabbed in Chelsea park has been IDed

Officials have identified the victim who was stabbed to death as 40-year-old Juan Osorio

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Officials have identified the man who was killed in a stabbing in Chelsea, Massachusetts, on Friday morning, as a 40-year-old resident of the city.

The Suffolk County District Attorney's Office announced Saturday that they are actively investigating the death of Juan Osorio, whose body was found with numerous stab wounds around 7 a.m. in Voke Park near Washington Avenue.

Police previously said the man's death was considered suspicious.

No arrests have been made at this time, and officials haven't released any details about a possible suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Suffolk County DA State Police Unit at 617-727-8817.

