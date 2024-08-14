Dozens displaced after large fire breaks out at Chelsea multi-family building

A large fire broke out at a multi-family building in Chelsea, Massachusetts, early Wednesday morning, displacing dozens of residents.

The fire occurred at about 12:30 a.m. on Washington Avenue.

Video shows firefighters trying to knock down the flames that were roaring above the building.

"I opened the door, and all I see was the smoke," said Irene Alfaro, lives on the fourth floor. "I couldn't even see here face. She was pulling me out, 'Take the baby, take the baby.'"

It's unclear what caused the fire or if anyone was injured.

NBC10 Boston reached out to the Chelsea Fire Department for more information.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.