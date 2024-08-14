Chelsea

Dozens displaced after large fire breaks out at Chelsea multi-family building

It's unclear what caused the fire or if anyone was injured

By Munashe Kwangwari

A large fire broke out at a multi-family building in Chelsea, Massachusetts, early Wednesday morning, displacing dozens of residents.

The fire occurred at about 12:30 a.m. on Washington Avenue.

Video shows firefighters trying to knock down the flames that were roaring above the building.

"I opened the door, and all I see was the smoke," said Irene Alfaro, lives on the fourth floor. "I couldn't even see here face. She was pulling me out, 'Take the baby, take the baby.'"

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

