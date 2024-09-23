Chelsea youth shot in the leg, one of 2 shootings in the city Monday morning

A juvenile was shot in the leg in Chelsea, Massachusetts, one of two shootings in the city on Monday morning.

Chelsea police said a juveline was shot in the leg on Fifth Street after an altercation with another youth. The victim was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital and is expected to survive. A person of interest has been identified, according to police.

About a half hour later, a second incident was reported with shots fired on the 50 block of Washington Avenue. Officers detained two people and recovered two firearms. Both people involved are also juveniles, police said.

Both investigations are fluid and ongoing, police said, and arrests are likely in both cases.

No further details were released.