Massachusetts

Chelsea youth shot in the leg, one of 2 shootings in the city Monday morning

Police said arrests are likely in both incidents

By Marc Fortier

NBC Universal, Inc.

A juvenile was shot in the leg in Chelsea, Massachusetts, one of two shootings in the city on Monday morning.

Chelsea police said a juveline was shot in the leg on Fifth Street after an altercation with another youth. The victim was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital and is expected to survive. A person of interest has been identified, according to police.

About a half hour later, a second incident was reported with shots fired on the 50 block of Washington Avenue. Officers detained two people and recovered two firearms. Both people involved are also juveniles, police said.

Both investigations are fluid and ongoing, police said, and arrests are likely in both cases.

No further details were released.

More Massachusetts news

Yarmouth 2 hours ago

2nd person dies following Cape Cod crash that left teen dead

Massachusetts 7 hours ago

Bull on the loose, search continues in North Attleboro

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us