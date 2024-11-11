Cheshire

Connecticut teacher temporarily removed after viral video posted on social media

NBC Connecticut

Cheshire Public Schools has temporarily removed a teacher from a school after a video of her expressing what the superintendent called her "personal opinion" was posted to social media.

Superintendent Jeff Solan said the district was made aware of the video over the weekend, after he had sent a message to the Cheshire school community last week about the recent tense political climate and maintaining disciplinary standards if the discourse developed into ridicule or harassment.

Solan said the teacher's video was meant to be a private message to her group on Snapchat, but was recorded by someone and then posted publicly to social media.

He said the school district is reviewing the situation.

"…it is immediately clear that it will be impossible to conduct business as usual for our students and staff without temporarily removing the teacher from the building so we have done so until the outcome of the investigation," Solan said in a message to the school community on Monday.

The school district has been inundated with calls and emails, mostly from people who are not from Cheshire, the superintendent said.

He said the school has not received any threats, but they will have a police presence at the school out of an abundance of caution.

Cheshire police said due to the nature of the social media post, they have begun their own investigation.

Cheshire
