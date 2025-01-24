Chik-Fil-A is planning to open a new location at Boston Logan International Airport's Terminal A later this year.

The Boston Globe said the opening date hasn't been announced yet, but the Massachusetts Port Authority confirmed it will be sometime this summer.

The news was first announced by Only In Boston in a social media post Tuesday.

BREAKING: Chick-fil-A is coming to Logan Airport. pic.twitter.com/2WGzrNQSnr — Only In Boston (@OnlyInBOS) January 21, 2025

Chik-Fil-A opened its first Boston location in 2022 in Copley Square. It now has nearly 20 locations in Massachusetts, 16 in Connecticut, four in New Hampshire, two in Rhode Island, two in Maine, and none in Vermont.